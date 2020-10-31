Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Reduced by KeyCorp (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) stock opened at C$132.06 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$100.55 and a 52-week high of C$141.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$135.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.66.

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total transaction of C$672,883.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,962,573.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.32%.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

