Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $69.66 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

