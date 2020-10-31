Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -442.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tinicum Inc boosted its position in Kennametal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 484,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

