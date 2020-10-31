Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 131.6% in October

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.25. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

