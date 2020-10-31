Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.82. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.