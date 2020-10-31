Puzo Michael J Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

