Puzo Michael J Sells 5,370 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,438 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,017.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

