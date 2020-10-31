Puzo Michael J Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

