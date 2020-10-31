Puzo Michael J Sells 4,537 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 685,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

