Puzo Michael J Sells 1,882 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.70 and a 200-day moving average of $310.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

