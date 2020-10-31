Puzo Michael J Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 3.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

