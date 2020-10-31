Puzo Michael J Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

