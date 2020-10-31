Puzo Michael J Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

