Puzo Michael J Increases Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Puzo Michael J boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. The Unilever Group comprises about 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.