Puzo Michael J Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.6% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 44.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $159.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

