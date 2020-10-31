Puzo Michael J Has $11.14 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 92,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 354,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

