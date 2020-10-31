Puzo Michael J Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $323.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.