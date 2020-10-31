Puzo Michael J Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

