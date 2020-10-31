Puzo Michael J Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

