Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Sysco were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

