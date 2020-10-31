Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,273,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,693,430.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 42,800 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$108,712.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 25,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$58,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total value of C$236,460.00.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.67. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -51.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

