Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Public Storage by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $239.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

