Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,760 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

