Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of PB opened at $55.11 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

