Proofpoint Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of PFPT opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Proofpoint by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 70.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

