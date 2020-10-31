Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,465.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,720.45.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

