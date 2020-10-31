Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

