Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $547.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.09 million and the lowest is $543.95 million. Primerica posted sales of $519.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

