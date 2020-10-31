PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PRGX Global traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 214,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 83,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.