Premier (PINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

