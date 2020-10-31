PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

PPD opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PPD in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

