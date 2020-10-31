Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 58.9% in October

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.28). As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. Compass Point cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.