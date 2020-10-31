Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 633,377 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Popular by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Popular by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 317,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.