Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 79,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.