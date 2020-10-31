Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) & Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Head-To-Head Survey

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Green and Lamb Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green $4.11 million 4.88 $2.95 million N/A N/A Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.45 $365.90 million $2.50 25.38

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Planet Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Planet Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Green and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70% Lamb Weston 9.24% 130.91% 8.61%

Volatility & Risk

Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Planet Green and Lamb Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20

Lamb Weston has a consensus price target of $58.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.96%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Planet Green.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Planet Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

