Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.49-1.49 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PAA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

