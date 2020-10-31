Piper Sandler Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$69.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.45. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$36.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total transaction of C$2,191,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

