Piper Sandler Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.21. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

