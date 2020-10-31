Piper Sandler Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $41.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,082. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.