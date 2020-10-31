Piper Sandler Increases Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target to $12.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CFFN stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

