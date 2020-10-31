Piper Sandler Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

