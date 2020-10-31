Piper Sandler Comments on CF Bankshares Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 204,333 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

