Piper Sandler Comments on Capital Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

