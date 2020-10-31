Piper Sandler Boosts Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Price Target to $29.00

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Hovde Group cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

