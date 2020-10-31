Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $65.35. Pinterest shares last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 1,390,810 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $12,099,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

