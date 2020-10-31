Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,625 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 987.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 128,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

