Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.90 million and the highest is $299.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $253.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

