Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 432.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 747,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 606,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

