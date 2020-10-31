Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.15. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. On average, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

