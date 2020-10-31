Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.